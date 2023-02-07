Daniel E. Luedtke, 93
Daniel E. Luedtke, 93, of Thiensville was called home on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. He was born the son of Charles and Carrie (Jahn) Luedtke on August 9, 1929 in Milwaukee.
Daniel worked at Federal Foods and retired after 35 years of dedicated service. He started off as a bookkeeper and finished his career as the office manager. Daniel was a life member of Gospel Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and the Ozaukee County Historical Society. He devoted 10 years of his time volunteering at the Pabst Mansion as a tour guide and was a previous Village of Thiensville Plan Commission member. Daniel enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and Europe. His hobbies include model trains and growing roses.
Daniel is survived by his nieces Carolyn (Luedtke) Boettcher, Charline (Luedtke) Netter; grand-niece and -nephew Carrie Godfrey and Michael Godfrey; sister-in-law Carol Luedtke.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Charles (Arline) and Ralph D. Luedtke.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 13, 2023, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Daniel will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.