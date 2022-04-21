Daniel I. Harris, 81
Daniel I. Harris passed away on Thursday, April 14, 2022. He was 81 years old. Dan was born on October 1, 1940, in Connecticut to parents Sol and Bertha (Goldstein) Harris. He was united in marriage to Barbara J. Helmstetter on April 26, 1969.
Dan grew up on the family farm in East Haddam, Connecticut. He graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor’s degree in 1962, followed by his master’s degree from the University of Southern California. During Dan’s 53-year coaching career he coached and administered at Nathan Hale Ray High School, the United States Air Force Academy, UW-Milwaukee and Concordia University. He served as athletic director at Milwaukee School of Engineering for the last 20 years of his career.
Dan’s love for coaching, participating, and watching sporting events provided him with many years of enjoyment, but above all Dan loved spending time with his family. Dan is survived by his wife, Barbara; sister Roberta Harris; children Angela Harris and Mark (Stefanie) Harris; and grandchildren Lexi, Cade, and Landon.
Dan was serving as the current president of the Grafton Lions Club and was active in the Grafton American Legion Rose-Harms Post 355, where he promoted their sponsorship of Grafton High School’s summer baseball program.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, WI 53012. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
There will also be a celebration of life held on Saturday April 30, 2022, from 12:00-3:00 p.m. at MSOE’s campus, Diercks Computational Science Hall (1025 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI 53202).
In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to the athletic program of MSOE https://www.msoe.edu/alumni-and-giving/giving/ or the university of your choice.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eerniseefuneralhome.com.