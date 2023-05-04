Daniel N. Burnside, 89
Daniel N. Burnside, of Grafton, passed away on the morning of May 1, 2023, at Lawlis Family Hospice. He was 89 years old.
Daniel was born December 28, 1933, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the son of the late Harold and Hallie (Rice) Burnside. He grew up in West Allis. On May 3, 1958, he married the love of his life Judith Carson, in Milwaukee. They were just shy of celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Together they raised four children. For 41 years he worked at Johnson Controls as a Maintenance Supervisor. He retired in 1993. He is survived by his loving wife Judith; his children Dana (Dan) Thorpe, Tracy (Robert) Prohuska, Scott (Chieko) Burnside and Nicole Prohuska, his eight grandchildren and one great grandson. Daniel is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Shirley Marquardt, and his granddaughter Madeline Thorpe.
The family would like to thank the staff at Grafton Aurora Hospital & Lawlis Hospice in Mequon.
As per Daniel’s wishes a private service will be held. He will be inurned at St. Frances Borgia cemetery.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the Burnside family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.