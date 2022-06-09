David B. Mueller, 71
David B. Mueller was called to his heavenly home on Monday, May 30, 2022, after a 6-year battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. Dave was born in Port Washington on April 6, 1951, to parents Alvin and Audrey (nee Opper) Mueller. He was the oldest of 8 children. Dave grew up in Cedarburg and graduated from West Bend High School, then continued his education at MATC, where he graduated from the Barbering Program.
Dave was united in marriage to Jean Scheer on April 8, 1972, in Cedarburg. Shortly after, the couple opened The Hair Station, a family hair care salon in Grafton, where they worked together and established a wonderful clientele for 25 years in the same community where they raised their two boys. Dave transitioned into the insurance business and eventually worked for Empower, managing 401(k) plans for corporations until 2016.
Dave loved fishing and boating, especially taking his family and friends for cruises on Lake Winnebago and the Bay of Green Bay. Dave and Jean spent a lot of time living on their boat in Oconto and Door County, creating lots of memories with family and friends. Dave had a beautiful faith and loved to talk about Jesus. He grew up in the Catholic faith, became Lutheran when he married Jean, and eventually attended a nondenominational church. He loved his church family at Friedens Church in Port Washington.
He had a goal to live to celebrate his 50th anniversary, and he made it: He and Jean celebrated with family on April 8, 2022. Family was everything to Dave; he loved his children and grandchildren and was blessed to spend a lot of time with them. Dave also enjoyed time with his greatnieces and -nephews. While he was confined the last 7 months, he looked forward to his great niece, Jocelyn, visiting him a couple times each week. Dave will be remembered and missed by many.
Dave is survived by his loving wife, Jean; children Eric (Michele) and Ryan (Christi); mother, Audrey Mueller; and grandchildren Jonah (Maribel), Isabel, and Annie (Colin). He is further survived by brothers Fred and Dale Mueller, and sisters Kathy Neuy and Kay Mueller, as well as sisterin- law Karen (Terry) Kroening and brothers-in-law Gary (Sue) Scheer and Keith Scheer. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Alvin; brothers Karl, Greg and Gary Mueller; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Edward and Audrey Scheer.
A service of life celebration will be held at Friedens Church (454 N. Milwaukee St., Port Washington, WI 53074) on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. The family will receive visitors from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service. Pastor Brandon Lemons will be officiating. There will be a luncheon to follow.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the doctors and staff at Faith Cancer Center at Froedtert in Milwaukee, Horizon Hospice care, and especially Tammy, Kelly, and Michele and the amazing staff at Kathy’s Hospice Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Friedens Church or to the family to be distributed to other various charities are appreciated.
