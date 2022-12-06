David J. McLeod, 81
David J. McLeod was taken to be with our Lord on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at Lawlis Hospice in Mequon. He was 81 years old.
David loved the Lord and sharing the gospel with those around him. He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett McLeod; mother, Dorothy Nadeau; and his brother Robert McLeod.
David is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Kathy; sons Timothy (Missy Engroff), Christine (Rick) Woldt, and Michael (Jocelyn) McLeod; and was a fun, loving, card playing, sports watching “Papa” of Ali, Katie, Caroline, and John McLeod, Tyler, Bradley, and Nick Woldt, and Kellan, Logan, and Tristan McLeod. He also is survived by his brother James McLeod; sisters-in-law Mary McLeod, Betty Jo McLeod; and nephews Michael, Dan, and Tom McLeod.
A special thank-you to all the doctors, nurses, and therapists at Ascension Mequon, Sacred Heart Rehabilitation, Aurora at Home, and Lawlis Hospice. David had a wonderful team that cared for him for the past 18 years plus our ever-ready EMT’s. Many thanks to all. You are the BEST.
Services are pending.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Crossroads Presbyterian Church, Rescue Mission or charity of choice are appreciated.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, visit eernissefuneralhome.com.