David Matthew Oda
David Matthew Oda was born on January 9, 1992 as the fourth child and only son of Matthew K. Oda and Tamara L. Oda (Sorenson). He was the beloved brother of Krystin (Matt) Bergstresser of Colorado, Nicole (Kevin) Pitino of Hawaii, Tara Oda (JP) of California and Grace Oda (Willy) of Wisconsin, and proud “Uncle D” to Jack and Colter Bergstresser and Arthur Pitino. David’s sister, Joy (twin to Tara) preceded him in death in 1988.
David found peace in passing into eternal life on April 10, 2023.
David loved his family with all his being. He was beyond selfless in giving to others. David had a smile that melted your heart and a huge heart that made you smile. His sisters and nephews were his pride and joy. He never missed an opportunity to update family friends on all of the many Oda happenings over the years.
David’s extended family is a big, close-knit “Worden Clan” that filled all his growing up years with gatherings and memories. He is survived by his grandmother, Janis Sorenson of Cedarburg, by aunts and uncles, Vicki (Todd) Styka of Mantitowoc, Derrick (Julie) Sorenson of Oconomowoc, and Scott (Marlene) Oda of Hilo, Hawaii. His Auntie Diana (Ed) Whealon of Shawano, with whom he shared his love for dogs, preceded him in death in 2017, and his Grandpa Doug Sorenson preceded him in death on September 14, 2022. David was also preceded in death by his loving paternal grandparents, Akira and Sadako “Jean” Oda of Hilo, Hawaii in 2005 and 2019, respectively.
David’s much-loved cousins include, Jeffrey (Ann) Styka, Jared Styka (Melanie), Jenessa (Zak) and new baby Graham Gast, Anne Sorenson, and Kamie Oda, plus all of his extended Worden cousins who gather every summer for a week-long family reunion - a tradition started by “Granny” Worden in 1978.
David grew up in the country on Covered Bridge Road on the “Oda farmstead”. It was a magical place for the Oda kids who loved outdoor adventuring in the woods, riding horses, and more than a few shenanigans right outside their backyard. From little on, David was a born climber, a natural athlete, and an adventurous thinker. There was no sport he could not pick-up easily, especially tennis and golf, which he learned from his dad and many family outings on the tennis or golf course. He found his own passion in skateboarding, snowboarding, and occasionally surfing. David was also a fearless horseback rider, even sneaking out with Tilly, the family horse, for midnight rides by himself when he was just a boy.
David and his dogs are love stories unto themselves. From the first golden retriever, Goliath, to the last husky, Nari (2 yrs old), David and his dogs were inseparable, especially Akira, his all-white Siberian husky that he got for his 16th birthday. When David moved to Portland, Oregon after high school, Akira went too. In September of 2020, the pair returned to Cedarburg to lay Akira to rest.
In Portland, David honed his skills in the foodie culture/service industry. As he told his Grandma Jan, he loved working with “knives and fire” as a chef in the fast-pace, behind the scenes kitchens in some of Portland’s best restaurants. David loved that his work made people happy from the flavors of food to the artistry of plating in the presentation. When covid closed down Portland, David returned to Cedarburg where he enjoyed being back in his hometown working with familiar faces at The Anvil and Stilt House.
Like his dad, David was a natural artist and musician. He played drums and guitar for enjoyment as well as filling volumes of sketchbooks with drawings and poetry. He was a deep, loving soul with a quick wit and goofy sense of humor but was not without pain. David carried those pains internally and after a long battle, succumbed to his struggles with alcohol and depression.
A beautiful Celebration of Life Memorial Service was held for David Matthew Oda on Friday, April 14th, 2023 at Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg, Wisconsin. David’s family was overwhelmed by and greatly appreciative of the outpouring of love, prayers, and support during this heartbreaking time.
Gifts/donations can be made payable to the David Oda Memorial Fund, Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Avenue, Cedarburg, WI 53012.
If you are struggling with mental health or addiction, please reach out or be open to help. You are loved, you are needed, and you are not alone.
SAMHSA’s National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
