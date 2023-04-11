David Roy Niemuth, 77
David Roy Niemuth, 77, of Grafton, WI passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023 gently into the night after putting up a great battle the last 3 months.
David was born on May 7th, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. David grew up enjoying playing basketball and going fishing with friends. After graduating from Pulaski High School, he married Sandra Niemuth and enlisted in the United States Navy. After a tour with the Navy, he was honorably discharged in 1968. David worked the next 40 years, mainly for Super Steel in Brown Deer Wisconsin. Throughout his career he was extremely hard working and dependable.
David was heavily involved with his son’s athletics and enjoyed coaching soccer for his son Michael. He was always there for his family when they needed help, along with the people in his neighborhood. He rarely ever said no, if you needed something from him. He was passionate about helping people around him and in turn touched many lives. He was a very proud grandfather and really loved spending time with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his sons, Christopher (Sarah) and Michael (Emily); his grandchildren, Matthew, Jacob, Chase and Ellie; a sister Erna Dubis and other relatives and friends.
In his free time, he loved projects at home, NASCAR racing, watching sports, road trips with Sandy and spending time with his dogs! Even though he worked long hours to help his family get ahead, he was there when we needed him. Some of his favorite memories were family trips to Wisconsin Dells and Six Flags Great America.
David’s family will host a funeral service on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023, at 10:30 AM. There will be a gathering from 9:30AM until the time of service. The service will be at Mueller Funeral Home, 979 N. Green Bay Road in Grafton, WI. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Heart Association or the Wisconsin Humane Society on his behalf. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.