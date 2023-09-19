Dawn E. Adams, 75
Born to eternal life on September 10th, 2023 at the age of 75 at the Lawlis Hospice Center in Mequon, Wisconsin after a brief illness. Visitation to be held Friday September 22nd from 5:00pm to 6:00pm at the Mueller Funeral Home located at 979 N. Green Bay Road, Grafton, WI 53024. Dawns asks for no flower or memorials, merely to be joined by friends and family. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
Dawn was born on September 17, 1947 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She grew up in Milwaukee, attending St. Michael’s school and graduating from West Division High School in 1965. She married the love of her life, Tony, in 1967. They were blessed with their only child, Michael in 1969. They continued to live in Milwaukee until they moved to Brookfield in 1976. There she worked at Ciro’s Restaurant for several years. After then she continued her education at WCTC leading to becoming a Dental Assistant for Dr. Ralph Pamenter in Brookfield. She worked there for many years. After moving to Grafton in 1991, she continued her work as a Dental Assistant until the birth of her granddaughters Madison and Morgan in the early 2000’s at which time she took an active role in caring for them both.
She is survived by her husband and best friend Tony of 59 years; son: Michael; granddaughters: Madison and Morgan; brother: Charles and sister, Lynn; best friend: Cecelia Koester, plus many other friends and relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Janet (nee Werner) and brother Roger.