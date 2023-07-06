Dean Henry Hoffmann, 60
Dean Henry Hoffmann, 60, of Cedarburg, passed away Thursday, June 29, 2023.
Born March 14, 1963, in Port Washington, Dean was the son of the late Heinrich and Irmgard Lind Hoffmann. He attended Cedarburg schools and graduated from Cedarburg High School in 1981. On December 23, 1986, he was united in marriage to Deborah Packard in Port Washington.
Dean worked as a biomedical electronics technician for many years. But primarily, he was a purveyor of "fine things."
He is survived by his children, Barry Hoffmann, West Bend, and Megan (Derek) Kolb, Cedarburg; his two grandchildren, Johanna and Kaia Kolb, Cedarburg; his sister, Elke Hoffmann, Hartford; other relatives and friends. He is further survived by his former wife, Deborah Hoffmann, Cleveland.
Private family services have taken place.
The Olson Funeral Home & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dean's arrangements.