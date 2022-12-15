Dee Erold Willden, 94
Dee Erold Willden, 94, passed away on December 10 with members of his family present. He was born on January 30, 1928, in his Nana and Gramp’s home in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the second of Warren Holt Willden and Marvel Isabelle Petro’s five children.
Dee spent his early years in Utah and Idaho, learning grit and resilience from a young age. He survived several serious illnesses and near-death experiences as a small child and attributed his ability to persevere at life, one he famously retained in adulthood, to a higher power.
Dee was mischievous in school and industrious (though still quite mischievous) outside school. After pulling pranks on his classmates during the day, he hurried off to his part-time job in the evening so he could help support his family. This was a typical day for him from late elementary school through high school, which he completed in Iowa while living with his aunt and uncle, Dorothy Harriet Petro and Harold Gilbert Hunt.
The day after his high school graduation, with the nation nearing the end of WWII, Dee enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard the USS Macon and worked his way onto the ship’s first aviation crew. Though his stellar performance earned him a recommendation for Officers’ training, he decided to end his enlistment in the Armed Forces and became a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Dee spent two years sharing his precious beliefs in the British Isles Mission, where he and other missionaries witnessed the war’s extensive destruction. He was often hungry but worked tirelessly to serve the Lord and the people of England and Scotland. He was practically penniless when he arrived in New York City after his mission, but a generous Western Union employee gave him the money he needed to get home.
Upon returning to the West, Dee attended Ricks College. There he met Adele Shuldberg Willden. Dee was a dashing young man who sent his sweetheart roses and hypnotized his potential mother-in-law’s chickens. Dee and Adele were married in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple on February 4, 1953, making their first home in Salt Lake City. After stints in Washington, Idaho, and Missouri, Dee and Adele moved their growing family to Wisconsin in 1978, where they lived for over 30 years and built a successful manufacturing company. They retired to St. George, Utah, in 2010. Whenever they moved, they left behind dear friends and fond memories.
From his youth, Dee was actively involved in his church community. As a young man, he cleared the beer cans and cigarette butts in the local Oddfellow’s Hall every Sunday morning to help his uncle Harold prepare for Sunday service. Some weeks he led the service himself. Later in life, he served once as a branch president and twice as a bishop of his congregation. Despite the hardships he faced throughout his life, he had unwavering faith in God and Jesus Christ.
Dee will be remembered as a force of nature. He brought laughter, mischief, and a notable number of animals home to his kids and grandkids. He was fiercely loyal to his values, strong enough to wrestle his seventeen-year-old grandson into a headlock, yet gentle enough to build a dollhouse with his granddaughters. He was uniquely audacious in many aspects of his life, from his desert expeditions to his culinary pursuits. His family and friends will miss the man who orchestrated some of their greatest adventures.
Dee is survived by his children Marcel (Mary) Willden, Kurtis (Melanie) Willden, Leslie (Stephen) Miles, Marc (Takako) Willden, Amy (Jeff) Jones, Wade (Angela) Willden, and his sister Donna Pearl. Dee had 24 grandchildren (affectionately called “willyworts”) and 21 great-grandchildren.
Dee was preceded in death by his spouse, Adele; his son Kevin (Kim); an infant daughter, Heidi Adele; and his siblings Warren Louis, Bonnie Rae, and Gordon Ernest.
Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Friday, December 16, with a visitation beginning at 2 pm at the Cherry Hill Second Ward LDS Chapel, 1700 S 400 E, Orem, Utah.
Interment and graveside services will take place at noon on Saturday, December 17, at Fielding Memorial Cemetery, 4600 S Yellowstone Hwy, Idaho Falls, Idaho.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to UNITY for Ukrainian Relief, a non-profit organization providing education to Ukrainian refugees in Poland. Their Venmo page can be found here: https://account.venmo.com/u/unityforukraine.