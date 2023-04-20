Delores F. Krueger, 92
Delores F. Krueger, of Cedarburg, was Born to Eternal Life, on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the age of 92 years.
Delores was born on January 31, 1931, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Herman O. Schmidt and the late Mabel A. (nee Gruenweller) Schmidt. She graduated from Rufus King High School, class of 1948. Delores was united in marriage to Ralph E. Krueger on October 7, 1950, in Milwaukee, and together their marriage was blessed with eight children. Delores had been a member at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church for over 60 years, and she instilled a solid Christian foundation in her children. She worked as a receptionist and ward clerk for many years at Lasata Care Center.
Delores enjoyed spending time at the Saukville Senior Center, where she played bingo and cards with many friends. She also participated in many programs, at the YMCA, in Saukville. Delores loved spending time outdoors working in her garden, fishing, and rock hunting. She loved crafting and quilting, and always looked forward to her annual “Girls Week” spending time with her daughters traveling throughout the state of Wisconsin. Although she was very active, her true love was getting to spend time with her children and beloved grandchildren.
Delores is survived by her children: Ralph Krueger, Kathleen (David) Hartwig, Joanne (Mark) Marschke, Michael (Penny) Krueger, Carol (Terry) Johnson, Christine (the late Jerry) Kresse, Barbara (James) Clavette, and Gerald Krueger; grandchildren: Michael Krueger, Jennifer (Jason) Otto, Tammera (Andrew) Severtson, Julie Hartwig, Tennille (David) Goshaw, Christopher Marschke, Ryan (Kristina) Krueger, Nicholas (Amanda) Krueger, Cynthia (Ryan) Burwell, Tracy (Joshua) Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Kyle Kresse, Jeffrey (Julia Curtis) Kresse, Joshua (Sarah) Clavette, Marissa Clavette, Jacob Clavette, Emilie (Zachary Lulling) Clavette, Keith Krueger, Gillian Krueger, and Evan Krueger; and great-grandchildren: Will, Emma, Olivia, Gracie, Brooklyn, Colton, Becca, Aubriana, Gwenyth, Caleb, Eleanor, Amelia, and Sylus. She is further survived by many other relatives and friends. Delores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph E. Krueger, parents, Herman and Mabel Schmidt, sisters, Jean and Patricia Strommen, and her loving dog, Maggie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023, 1:00 PM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Rd.), Cedarburg. She will be in-state on Friday, at the church, from 11:00 AM until the time of Mass. Delores will be laid to rest immediately following the Funeral Mass at Resurrection Cemetery, in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Delores F. Krueger video tribute or to send online condolences to the Krueger Family.