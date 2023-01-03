Delores Krueger, 95
Delores Krueger of Cedar Communities in West Bend passed away peacefully Christmas morning at the age of 95.
Delores was born September 23, 1927, in Cedarburg, daughter of Erwin and Adeline Hillmann (nee Lueder). She attended local school and graduated from Cedarburg High School.
She was united in marriage with David Krueger on May 17, 1952, at Immanuel Lutheran Church and the couple settled in Cedarburg. They moved to Gordon in 1976 and then to Cedar Ridge Community in West Bend in 1998.
Delores was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Slinger. Delores and David loved to travel and spent time with the Alte Kameraden Band. Following David’s death in 2003, Delores continued to travel with Personalized Tours or with her children. Other activities that Delores enjoyed were reading and spending time with her three grandsons, especially their musical performances and sporting events. Delores was always up for playing a game of cards, and couldn’t pass up a good game of sheepshead.
Those left to cherish her memories include her children Rachel (Ken) Grasse of Colgate and Andrew (Karen) Krueger of Port Washington, and grandsons Erik, Mark, and Jake Krueger, all of Port Washington. Mrs. Krueger was preceded in death by her husband, David; their infant daughter, Susan; and her sister Loraine McDermott.
A celebration of life will be held in the Grand Hall at Cedar Ridge Community, 113 Cedar Ridge Drive, West Bend at 5 p.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023. The Rev. Michael McAllister will preside. The family will receive visitors before the service from 3-5 p.m. Delores will be placed beside her husband and daughter at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Cedarburg, at a later date.
Memorials are suggested in Delores’ name to the Port Washington Middle / High School Music Boosters.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefunealhome.com.