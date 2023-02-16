Denise Cifuentes (nee Savadil), 57
Denise Lynn Cifuentes (nee Savadil) of Milwaukee, born Sept. 9, 1965, passed away on February 14, 2023, at the age of 57. She was preceded in death by her brother James Savadil. She is survived by her beloved husband, Michael L. Cifuentes; her cherished son, Christopher James Savadil Cifuentes; and her parents, Clarence and Lil Savadil. She is further survived by many family members, relatives, and friends.
Denise and Michael had their first date on February 14, 1985, and enjoyed 29 beautiful years of marriage. Her son, Christopher, was born on August 27, 1997, and Denise’s greatest joy and dearest passion was being his mother. Denise had a deep sense of creativity and loved making stunning jewelry pieces, as well as art and music. She had a strong sense of justice, and was always willing to help those in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Family will greet friends from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Feerick Funeral Home (2025 E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, WI 53211) on Friday, February 17, 2023. A memorial service honoring her life will follow at 6 p.m. All are welcome and needed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Denise’s name to The Hunger Task Force (5000 W. Electric Avenue, West Milwaukee, WI 53219) at https://www.hungertaskforce.org/donate/honor-tribute-gifts/ and Advocates of Ozaukee (P.O. Box 80166 Saukville, WI 53080).