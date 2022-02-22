Dennis Gross, 93
Dennis Gross of Cedarburg passed away at the age of 93 to shake the hand of the Lord. HE was beloved husband of his true love, Marion (1923-2010), for 62 years. Dennis was born in West Allis on August 10, 1928, to Stanley and Mary Gross.
Dennis was raised and went to school in Thiensville and graduated in 1945. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps and served in WWII, stationed at Dutch Harbor within the Aleutian Islands, Alaska. He studied engineering and gunnery and served on a B-24 bomber. Dennis had a bad accident and was hospitalized for many months. He received an honorable discharge and went home where he met the love of his life, Marion Mixdorf. They were married on May 22, 1948, and resided in the city of Cedarburg for 17 years and later moved to the Town of Cedarburg for 45 years.
Dennis worked as a road construction and paving supervisor engineer and estimator for two companies, 17 years each. He was a longtime member of the Cedarburg American Legion Post 288 and Knights of Columbus. Dennis loved bowling, hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and has traveled to many parts of the world with his friends.
Dennis is survived by two nieces, Mary Beth Ewig and Lynn Cisewski, and one nephew, Jon Cisewski. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends at Lasata Heights, Crossing and Care Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; sister Mary Cisewski and brother-in-law Donald Cisewski.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg, WI 53012 with Fr. Patrick Burns presiding. Visitation will be at the church from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Dennis will be laid to rest next to his wife at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Cedarburg American Legion Post 288 or the Knights of Columbus.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.