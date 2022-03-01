Dennis J. Creegan
Born to eternal life on February 20, 2022 at the age of 64 years. Beloved husband of Tina for 40 years. Loving father of Gina (Brian) Misiora, Danielle (Bruno) Yabuta and Nick Creegan. Amazing Papa of Halaina, Rocco, Gianna, Luca, Jolie and Evie. Cherished son of Virginia (the late Darrell) Creegan. Dear brother of Colleen (Jay) Walt and Daniel (Sara) Creegan. Special brother-in-law of Carmelo (Carol) Puglisi. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
Dennis was a graduate of Marquette University. He was employed as the CFO at Waterstone Mortgage Corp. and admired by all. While his professional accomplishments were plentiful, he will mostly be remembered as a selfless man of faith and family with a passion for golf, lake life, woodworking, and bourbon. Thank You God for every minute he was in our lives.
Visitation on Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg from 10:30 AM until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30. Entombment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home in Mequon is assisting the family. (262)241-8085