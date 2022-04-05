Dennis Kannenberg
Dennis Kannenberg passed peacefully at Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice on Friday, April 1, 2022, after a brief battle with lung cancer.
He was born in Cedarburg, graduated from Grafton High School and lived the rest of his life in Port Washington. Dennis retired from Johnson Brass & Machine in Saukville after 49 dedicated years of service.
He was an avid Dartball player for Immanuel Lutheran Church and played cribbage at Newport Shores.
Dennis leaves behind his life partner of 59 years, Sharon (Wollner) Kannenberg; sons Randall (Sandy) and Bryan Kannenberg; 4 grandchildren Craig (Ali), Melinda, Kaity, and Greggory; and 2 great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Rae and Kobe. He is further survived by his sister, Cheryl Natzke (Erich), and brother, Wayne (Debbie)
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Linda (Klug).
His wife will continue the love of tending to their flowers around the house and feeding the birds.
Family will hold a private service at a later date.
Dennis’s family extends gratitude to all the great nurses at Aurora Hospital in Grafton, Horizon Hospice, and Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon for providing Dennis with exceptional care.
Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.