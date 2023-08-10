Dennis Lee Peterson, 77
Dennis reunited with the love of his life on June 27, 2023 at the age of 77 from complications of dementia. Beloved husband of the late Valeria for 52 years. Loving father of Gail (Steve) Pipke and David (Deb). Grandpa of Joshua, Jacob, and many furry grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Lurlene. Brother-in-law of James (Betty) Irving, Karren Wendt and Carl (the late Linda) Wendt. Special uncle to Diane (Graden) and Stephanie. Preceded in death by his parents Edwin and Juliana Peterson and parents-in-law Chester and Edna Wendt.
Dennis was born January 12, 1946 in Milwaukee where he was raised to be a good catholic boy. He graduated from St. Nicholas School in 1959 where he served as an altar boy. He got his first car at the age of 12 years. Since he couldn’t legally drive it (wink, wink), he used it for parts. He fashioned up go-karts and built his first stock car.
He graduated from Messmer High School in 1963. He operated Denny’s Sinclair Station and soon leased another gas station. He joined the army reserves in 1965 and requested the automotive division due to his mechanic skills. They assigned him to be a cook. We will never forget him sharing his potato peeling stories.
Dennis built and raced stock cars. He could be found racing in the Sportsmen division in Cedarburg on Wednesdays, at Hales Corners Speedway on Thursdays and Saturdays, and at Slinger Super Speedway on Sundays. When he didn’t race, he would mechanic for whomever needed it. Dennis eventually achieved Certification as an ASE Master Automobile Technician.
It was at one of these races that he met Valeria. They married in 1968 and moved to Mequon in 1970 with one baby in tow and another on the way. Around this time, Dennis moved from cars to houses. He became a Real Estate Broker and learned all aspects of home building and construction. He eventually would start his own business, Landmark Homes. Several family and friends got the Peterson Family discount when Dennis built their homes. He also remodeled a lot of kitchens, bathrooms and basements. His Saturday lunch payment: a root beer and a fish sandwich. He had a tool for everything and he could fix almost anything. He took pride in his work and it showed.
Dennis’s mid-life crisis happened at 36 years of age when he decided to take up running. He began entering local races like Al’s Run. We could always find him at a race because he was a head taller than most runners. At 6’4” and 240 pounds, 5 minute miles were not in his wheelhouse. He took up cycling and realized he could pass everyone on his bike. He then started entering biathlons. He purchased a wetsuit and started entering triathlons. In the winters, cross country skiing was the sport and up to Hayward he would go to compete in the Birkebeiner.
Valeria’s first cancer diagnosis came in 2007. Dennis drove her back and forth to her Doctor appointments and kept a watchful eye over her. She went into remission but 5 years later, it was back. She went for her monthly IVIG treatments until she received her final diagnosis of MDS. It was during this time that Dennis’s memory issues could no longer be ignored.
After Valeria passed in 2021, Dennis moved into the Memory Care unit at New Perspectives- North Shore. A special thank you to all the caretakers for their compassionate care these past 2+ years. And another special thank you to everyone with Horizon Hospice that helped Dennis in his last months.
Donations in Dennis or Valeria’s name can be made to the Wisconsin Humane Society at www.wihumane.org.
A celebration of Dennis and Valeria’s life will be held at Thiensville Village Park (250 Elm St. in Thiensville) on August 15th from 3pm until time of memorial service with military at 6pm. Please meet at the covered pavilion.
Mom and Dad were not into formalities. Please dress casual and don’t forget your dog. It would not be a celebration without dog hair and barking.