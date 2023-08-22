Dennis Wendlandt
Dennis Wendlandt of Cedarburg passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, August 17, 2023. Dennis is survived by his loving wife Linda and their children, Matthew (June) and Michael. Dennis was a proud grandpa of Josie. Brother to Sandra, Dale, Sharon, and Sarah. Brother-in-law to Carol Wendlandt, Shirley Crosslen. Edward Heidtke, Cheryl (Michael) Flaherty, and Kay Christensen. Further survived by his father and mother-in-law, Murray and Ruth Heidtke, and many relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Bernice Wendlandt, twin sisters Suzanne and Sally, brother Floyd, and brother-in-law Timothy Crosslen.
Dennis was born November 6, 1942 at home in Rockfield, Wisconsin. He was baptized December 27,1942 and confirmed April 21, 1956. He married Linda Heidtke on June 2, 1973 at Trinity Lutheran Church, West Mequon. Dennis was retired from Simplicity Manufacturing. He was active throughout his life at Trinity Lutheran Church, West Mequon. He also enjoyed car races at Road America.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11:30 AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 11458 Wauwatosa Rd., Mequon, WI 53097. Interment will take place at the church cemetery immediately following the service. A visitation will take place, at the church, from 10:00 AM until 11:15 AM. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church, West Mequon or NAMI Ozaukee in his honor are appreciated. To send online condolences to the family please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.