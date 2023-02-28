Derek J. Taft, 34
Derek J. Taft, of Cedarburg, unexpectedly passed away at the age of 34 on Sunday, February 19, 2023.
He was born in Milwaukee on November 25, 1988, to Donald and Nancy Taft. Derek was a 2007 graduate of Cedarburg High School and the 3-year Cutting Edge program at Edgewood College in Madison. While at Edgewood College, Derek interned with the Wisconsin Badgers Football program as an equipment manager.
Derek thoroughly enjoyed his career at Concordia University where he worked with both the football and basketball teams for many years as an assistant to the equipment manager. Everyone who met Derek loved him. Anyone who knew Derek knew his infectious passion for sports and knew he was the most devoted Wisconsin fan. Derek loved attending all sporting events, playing in Special Olympics, biking around Cedarburg, playing with his dog, fishing, attending the races with his dad, and reading about sports on his computer daily.
Derek is survived by his parents, Don and Nancy Taft; his siblings Lauren (Ryan) Cox and Ben Taft; and his 8-month-old niece, Hailey Cox. He is further survived by aunts, uncles and cousins who love him dearly.
A private service celebrating Derek’s life was held.
If you would like to support the Taft family, you can help by contributing to the Special Olympics of Ozaukee foundation or DSAW in Derek's honor.
Special Olympics of Ozaukee: http://ozcoso.org
DSAW: https://bit.ly/41Gi0DM
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is honored to serve the Taft family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.