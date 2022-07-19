Diane 'Daisy' Goes Vogel, 100
MEQUON - Diane ‘Daisy’ Goes Vogel, born in Milwaukee on May 17, 1922, died peacefully June 28th. The daughter of Louise Deetjen and Frederic Theodore Goes, she happily celebrated her 100th birthday in May with her entire, delighted family.
Daisy grew up across from Milwaukee’s Lake Park and spent idyllic summers on Pine Lake. She attended Milwaukee State Normal School, graduated from Milwaukee Downer Seminary, led the Service Club of Milwaukee’s 1941 Charity Ball and attended Connecticut College. She later took classes in social work at UWM.
Married in 1942 to Lieutenant John Grigsby Markham, the two raised 3 children and made a full life for their family in Whitefish Bay. Daisy later married Ted (Theodore F.) Vogel, with whom she shared over 25 exceptionally happy years.
A doting mom and grandma to her core, Daisy was a dedicated homemaker, accomplished cook and hostess, and a skilled knitter, seamstress and artist. She enjoyed reading, opera, tennis and curling, and undertook many hours over the years as a Riveredge, Junior League, social work and community volunteer. Her mischievous streak surfaced frequently. She never complained nor spoke an unkind word, and was beloved by everyone who knew her.
Preceded in death by her parents, husbands and sister June Goes Seaman, Daisy is survived by her children Grigsby (Pat) Markham, David Markham (Betsy Logsdon) and Diane Lane; her grandchildren Robyn Harrington (fiancé Brian McGunnigle), Whitney (Todd) Halvorsen, Ginny (Robert) Rush and Andrew (Jessica) Lane; her great grandchildren Taylor and Graham Harrington, Maryn and Anja Halvorsen, Link Rush and William, Charles and Elizabeth Lane; and by beloved nieces and nephews.
Daisy’s life will be celebrated with a brief service and following reception on Thursday, August 11th at 11:00 am at Newcastle Place, 12600 N. Port Washington Road, Mequon. Masks and COVID protocol sign-in are required between the front entrance and the chapel. Should you be interested, donations in her memory to the Ozaukee Humane Society or Ozaukee Congregational Church would be greatly appreciated. Bountiful and deep thanks to her A-team of special care at Newcastle Place, most recently and throughout the years.