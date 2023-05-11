Diane H. Weber, 91
Diane H. Weber (nee Kies), a long time resident of Cedarburg, was called home to her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at the age of 91 years.
Diane was born on August 29, 1931 in Milwaukee, WI, daughter of the late William and Erna Kies. Diane was united in marriage to Raymond Weber on September 30, 1950 after a very brief courtship. People said the marriage would never last, but they proved them wrong, staying together for 69 years until Ray's passing in 2019. Diane was a very active and devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church Cedarburg for most of her adult life. Here she taught Sunday School and was the superintendent, served on the altar guild, sang with the choir, rang hand bells, and lent a hand wherever there was a need.
Diane always said that being around children was her greatest joy. She was a teacher's aide at Thorson Elementary School for 12 years, then a secretary in the library at Cedarburg High School for the next 16 years. After her retirement, she took a short-term position as the church secretary at Pilgrim United Church of Christ in Grafton and stayed for 17 years.
Diane is survived by her children Mark (Kelly) Weber, Michael (Karen) Weber, Scott (Janet) Weber, Natalie (Mark) Anderson, and Susan (John) Dunfee; Grandchildren Brian and Jeff (Gabby) Weber, Christopher (Meagan) and Stephen (Adriana) Weber, Brett and Evan Weber, Heather (Eric) Wagner, Peter (Laura) Anderson, Paul (Madeline), Kyle, Elizabeth, and Nathan Dunfee; Great Grandchildren Elliot and Adelyn Wagner, Benjamin, Joshua, and Isabella Anderson, Caroline and Amelia Weber.
The family would like to thank Horizon Hospice, especially her caregivers Ashley, Rebecca, Jennifer, and Christina for the love and compassion they have given her over the past year.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, May 15, 2023, 6:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church (N60 W6047 Columbia Rd.), Cedarburg. The family will receive friends and relatives, on Monday, at the church, from 4:00 PM until 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Diane's name to Trinity Lutheran Church Cedarburg or Cedarburg Public Library are welcomed.