Diane L. Zens, 74
Diane Zens, of Port Washington, passed away unexpectedly on Friday Afternoon, May 12, 2023, at Bay Area Medical Center in Marinette. She was 74 years old.
Diane was born in Milwaukee on April 10, 1949, daughter of William and Bernice (Kunz) Unger. She grew up in Milwaukee and graduated from Milwaukee Washington High School with the class of 1967. After high school she attended the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee obtaining a Bachelor of Science degree in library science in 1971, and later in 1976 a master’s degree in library science.
On November 11, 1972, she married Thomas Zens at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Diane worked in education for over 25 years. She started her career as librarian and speech specialist in Menomonee Falls, then later in Port Washington where she helped as a debate team and student council advisor, and finally retiring from the Mequon Thiensville School District in 2013.
Diane was a member of St. John XXIII Parish in Port Washington, and a former member of St. Cecelia and James Parish in Mequon, and Tri-Sigma Sorority. She was a world traveler, having traveled to Europe, Southeast Asia, Africa, and many other countries. Diane loved the theater and volunteered at the Skylight Theater as an usher. She also enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing, spending time at the family home on White Lake, and loved her dogs.
Diane is survived by her husband Thomas and her two children Timothy (Christine) Zens and Tiffany Zens. She is further survived by her five grandchildren: Magnolia, Ronen, Parker, Oliver and Sakora Zens, other relatives and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents William and Bernice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20th at 2 PM at St. John XXIII Parish - St. Peter of Alcantara Church, 1800 N. Wisconsin St. Port Washington. Father Patrick Wendt will preside over the Mass.
A visitation for Diane will precede the Funeral Mass on Saturday the 20th from Noon to 2 PM.
She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Mausoleum, Port Washington.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the ALS Wisconsin Chapter (www.alsawi.org)
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the Zens family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.