Diane M. Palmer, 77
Diane M. Palmer, of Cedarburg, passed away at the Aurora Medical Center, in Grafton, on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the age of 77 years.
Diane was born on March 24, 1946, in Milwaukee, the daughter of the late Russell and the late Jeanne (nee Treadway) Palmer. After graduating from high school, Diane went on to further her studies at Marquette University. She became a real estate appraiser and was well respected in the trade. She worked for Kaysen Realty Valuation Inc., in Grafton, for over 20 years.
Diane was a resident of Cedarburg for over 40 years, and became a member at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Grafton. She enjoyed reading in her down time, but she truly enjoyed going out to dinner with family and friends. At one of her Friday evening fish fry’s, Diane met Robert Monday at the Landmark Restaurant, in Freistadt, and a new relationship blossomed. They would spend the next nine years together until Robert passed away in 2000.
Diane is survived by her stepdaughter, Carla Monday, stepson, Robert (Amy) Monday Jr. and their daughters, Sara and Jenna Monday, cousins, Dean (Lois) Schwarten and their three sons, and Dennis Schwarten, her dear friends, Amy (Bob Schroeder) Ross and Sue Berndt. She is further survived by many other neighbors, relatives and friends. Diane was preceded in death by her parents, and her beloved companion, Robert Monday.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, 5:30 PM at St. Joseph Catholic Church (1619 Washington St.), Grafton. She will be in state, on Friday, at the church, from 4:00 PM until the time of service. Entombment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery, in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight or to St. Jospeh Catholic Church are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Palmer Family or to pre-sign the register book.