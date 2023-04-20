Dianne L. McCann
Dianne L. McCann (nee Krizmanitz), of Grafton, Wi passed away on Tuesday April 11, 2023, at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.
Dianne is survived by her husband Gerald, children Mark (LaVonne) McCann and Michelle (Bill) Wagner, grandchildren, Erin Wagner, Tyler and Sara McCann and a son-in-law Dan (Sherri) Pals. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Dianne was proceeded in death by her daughter Lisa Pals (2009) and her son Stephen (2013).
Dianne was the eldest child of Peter and Dorothy Krizmanitz and grew up in Milwaukee. Dianne was joined a couple years later by her younger brother Mike.
She later met and married Gerald F. McCann on Sept. 21, 1957, at the age of 17. The two built their forever home in Grafton, Wi starting in the Spring of 1966 and finishing it in late September. Dianne and Gerald would welcome four children during their 65 years of marriage together. Mark, Stephen, Lisa, and Michelle.
Dianne was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She had several hobbies throughout her life, starting with the love of stained glass, she even started it as a small business at one point in her life, but her true calling was her love of sewing and making beautiful quilts. She belonged to a community group called “It’s a stitch” for many, many years to come. She had even won many awards for her quilts at several local county fairs.
Dianne also took great joy in decorating Her’s and Gerald’s home in Grafton with beautiful antique furniture and multiple collections throughout the house. Starting with a pewter collection, then onto unicorn’s - moving into a Longaberger Basket collection, but her most favorite was her collection of Mohair Bears. Gerald had bought her, her first bear ever, his name was Stevie. She just loved his facial expression and after she got him, she was hooked and just kept buying more bears through the years. Dianne also loved flowers and she so looked forward to planting each Spring and making their yard just as beautiful as the inside of their Grafton home.
Dianne had several jobs throughout her life, she had worked at SPI Lighting in Mequon for over 12 years as an Assembler. And she was also a store manager at a small stencil shop in Cedarburg for over 10 years as well. But her greatest job she ever had was just being a loving wife and a mom. If anyone was asked what their first thought of Dianne was it would have been her great sense of humor, infectious laugh and her beautiful smile.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 6:00pm, at the Mueller Funeral Home in Grafton. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, prior to the memorial service, from 4:00pm until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of your choice are appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.