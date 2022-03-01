Dionysios (Dennis) Mehalopoulos, 70
Dionysios (Dennis) Mehalopoulos, born May 27, 1951, of Sussex has gone to eternal life on February 23, 2022. He is survived by his husband of 25 years, Joseph Murrenus-Mehalopoulos. He was preceded in death by his parents, Doris and John Mehalopoulos, and sister Karen Stephan. He is survived by his sisters and brothers-in-laws Debbie and Barry Federer and Cheri and Scott Fritz, and his brother and sister-in-law John Junior and Luz Mehalopoulos. He owned A Floral Affair for 30 years before retiring. He served as president for the Wisconsin Upper Michigan Teleflora unit and then became Teleflora central region director and was a member of the Wisconsin Upper Michigan Association.
His funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 6, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Wauwatosa. Visitation is from one to three and Mass is at 3 o’clock. A private burial to follow.