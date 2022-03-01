Dobrila ‘Dodie’ Farver
Mrs. Dodie Farver of the Town of Cedarburg passed away at her home early Saturday morning, February 26, 2022. She was 71 years old.
Dobrila was born in Lingen Ems, Germany, on July 19, 1950, daughter of Bogoljub and Ruzica (nee Arsenijevic) Radojicic. The family emigrated to the United States later that year and settled in Milwaukee. Dodie attended local schools, graduating from New Berlin High School before attending UW-Milwaukee, where she met her future husband. She was united in marriage with Gary Farver in Los Angeles, CA, on March 16, 1971. The couple settled in the Milwaukee area and started their family of three boys. They moved to the Belgium area where they lived for almost 20 years before moving to the Town of Cedarburg in 2014.
Mrs. Farver was employed as a bookkeeper with Walgreen’s for over 20 years, retiring in 2010. Dodie was a member of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral in Milwaukee. She was a voracious reader and enjoyed many different authors and genres. Dodie appreciated antique pottery and enjoyed collecting fine tableware in her favorite pattern. Above all, she loved taking care of her husband and her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Gary, and their sons Gregory, Mark (Rhonda) and Christopher (Sheryl) Farver. She is also survived by grandsons Tyler, Luke and Max; brother Milan (Brenda) Radojicic; and sisters Radmila (Milan) Malich and Vera (Milan) Potkonjak. Further survivors include brothers- and sisters-in-law Keith (Carol) Farver, Dave (Shirley) Farver, Matt (Beth Robbins) Farver, Jane (Scott) Ellis and Rob (Vicky) Farver; cousins, nieces, nephews, kumovi, other family and friends. Dodie was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 3, at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, N65W6503 Cleveland St., Cedarburg, followed by burial in Immanuel Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, March 2, from 5-7 p.m. at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg, and again on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until services at 11 a.m.
If desired, memorials in Dodie’s name are suggested to St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, 3201 S. 51st St., Milwaukee, WI 53219.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.