Dolores C. Joers, 95
Dolores Caroline Joers of Cedarburg, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 95. She was born in Milwaukee to Frank and Mary (Mueller) Storch on January 25, 1927. Dolores married Arthur Joers on May 17, 1969 in Milwaukee.
Dolores graduated from Messmer High School in 1944. She went to work as an executive secretary for E.F. Schmidt and after a 40-year career she retired. Dolores was a devoted daughter and cared for her mother her whole life. She retired to Arizona and returned to Wisconsin for her final years. Dolores had a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and volunteered as a CCD teacher, Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and other community services. She was an animal lover and adored her Siberian Husky, Cloud and Alaskan Malamute, Tanya. Dolores and her mom will be forever remembered for their fabulous homemade pies and lemon bars.
Dolores will remain in the hearts of her nieces and nephews, Elizabeth (Dale) Gabrys, Mary Herte, Lucy Storch, Stephen (Dori) Storch, Dolores Herte, Anne (Gerald) Antoine, and John Storch. She is further survived by 10 great nieces and nephews and 11 great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, her siblings, Jerome (Eleanor) Storch, Rev. Richard Storch, Bernadette (Clarence) Herte, Gerard (Charlotte) Storch; nephew James Herte; niece Theresa Herte, and niece-in-law Roseann Storch.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 5:00PM on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd., Cedarburg, WI 53012. Father Matthew Ferch will preside. The family with receive visitors at the church from 4:00-5:00PM. Dolores will be laid to rest next to her husband at Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in St. Francis, WI.
In lieu of flowers memorials are appreciated to St. Coletta School in Jefferson, WI.
Special thank you to the staff of Lasata Crossings Assisted Living in Cedarburg and Horizon-Lawlis Hospice in Mequon for their care and compassion.
The Eernisse Funeral Home of Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.