Dolores C. Skiba, 92
Longtime Cedarburg resident Dolores C. Skiba (nee Kuntner) was Born to Eternal Life on Tuesday March 14, 2023 at the age of 92. Survivors include her children Michael Skiba, Donald Skiba and Patricia Geiger; grandchildren Nicholas (Betsy) Geiger, Rebecca Geiger and Jennifer Geiger; great grandchildren Jacob Geiger, Evelyn Geiger and Mason Westphal; brother James (LeaRae) Kuntner; brother-in-law Raymond (the late Mary Jane) Klein, along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband Michael Skiba Jr.; sisters Therese (Erv) Goethel and Mary Jane Klein and sisters-in-law Bette (Dan) Hackbarth, Marie (Ed) Thielman and Marcie Kuntner.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM on Saturday March 25, 2023 at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd in Cedarburg. The family will greet relatives and friends on Saturday at the Church from 9:30-11:00 AM, and at a reception to be held in the Church Hall following the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Vincent DePaul Society (www.ssvpusa.org) or the Humane Society of Sheboygan County (www.adoptsheboygancounty.org), are appreciated.
Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.