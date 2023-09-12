Dolores M. Frank, 'Dorie' 92
Dorie Frank, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away at Angelsgrace Hospice in Oconomowoc, WI on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, following a 10-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
Dolores was born in Milwaukee on January 31, 1931, daughter of Harold and Alyce Strelke Berg. She attended local schools and graduated from Messmer High School, Class of 1948. On October 9, 1954, Dolores was united in marriage with Charles Frank at St. Monica’s Catholic Church in Whitefish Bay. The couple settled in Cedarburg and raised their family of seven children. Family was everything to Dorie. Every summer she would take her kids to area lakes to swim and taught them to waterski. Six of her kids were actively involved in Thunderbolts Drum Corps, so that meant Dorie became very involved as well! Dorie was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, as well as a Milwaukee Braves and Brewers fan. She also enjoyed bowling, playing bridge, and dancing.
Casino junkets with friends and family members were always a good time, and sometimes she even won!
Dorie loved the water and spending time at the lake. When Charlie retired, the couple moved to Lake Emily to enjoy “Lake Life”. They were members of St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church while they were residents in Cedarburg and later attended St. Mary of Mount Carmel Parish in Amherst during their retirement. Charlie preceded Dorie in death in 2017.
Mrs. Frank is survived by her children Mary (Bob) Winkel of Cedarburg, Theresa (Manuel) Valdés of Solvang, CA, Janet (Phil) Foster of Laughlin, NV, Joseph (Jill) Frank of Amherst Junction, Kathleen (Charlie) Sullivan of Waukesha, Carol Moralez (Leonard Steed) of Cedarburg, and Donald (Colleen) Frank of Minocqua. She is further survived by 16 grandchildren: Jason Foster, Jamie (Kuba) Frank Jestadt, Paul (Amanda) Frank, Kristine (Andrew) Sullivan Koser, Erica (Matthew) Valdés Greenfield, Russell (Adeline) Winkel, Abigail (Anselm) Foster Inman, Samantha Valdés, Michael Moralez, Nicholas Moralez, Christopher (Haley) Winkel, Jared Valdés, Zach (fiancée Patricia Marin) Foster, Daniel (Elizabeth) Sullivan, Andy Frank, and Amanda Moralez, 18 great-grandchildren, brother Dr. James (Ellie) Berg, and brother-in-law Edward (the late Deane) Frank.
Dorie is preceded in death by her husband Charlie, siblings Alyce Ehr, Harold “Bud”, Raymond, Richard, Robert, and William Berg, brothers- and sisters-in-law Lenore (Norbert) Stern and Erwin (Jackie) Frank.
Visitation will be held from 9- 11 AM, on Friday, September 15th at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave, in Cedarburg, and processing to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church (1375 Covered Bridge Rd., Cedarburg) for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30AM on Friday, September 15th. Father Matthew Ferch will preside. Dorie will be laid to rest beside her husband at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Cemetery immediately following the service.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to their sister Kathy for being an awesome caregiver to Mom for more than 6 years, and her husband Charlie for his support as well during that time. Mom may not have known who we were during these last few years, but she still gave us that great smile.
They would also like to thank the staff at Angelsgrace Hospice for their care and compassion during Mom’s last days.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.