Don C. Daniels, 93
Longtime Cedarburg resident Don Daniels was Born to Eternal Life on Wednesday July 5, 2023, at the age of 93. Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa.
Don is survived by his children Mike (Candie) Daniels, Tom (Sally) Daniels, Mary (Jim) Biever and Tracy (Mike) Swietlik; grandchildren Joe Daniels, Vinny Daniels, Christie (Kevin) Ahrens, Laura (Greg) Wolfe, Amy (Nate) Zunker, Mike (Caitlin) Biever, Nick Swietlik and Ryan Swietlik; 8 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean in 2001.
Don C. Daniels was born in Hartford, WI on September 26, 1929, the son of Herbert and Gladys (nee Schmidt) Daniels. After graduating from Hartford High School, Don went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Notre Dame. Don served our country as a member Marine Corps during the Korean War. On October 24, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart Jean (nee Mack). Don had a career in sales with the Morton Salt Company for 39 years.
Until a few years ago Don could often be seen biking and walking the streets of Cedarburg. He loved his family, daily crossword puzzles, sweets, and Brandy Manhattans. Don loved all things sports. He was a fan of Notre Dame football, Packers, Bucks and Brewers. Most of all he was a devout Catholic, and dedicated member of St. Francis Borgia Parish.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Lasata Crossings and Horizon's Lawlis Hospice for their care and friendship.
Mass of Christian Burial 6:30 PM on Thursday July 13th, at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Parish-North, 1375 Covered Bridge Rd in Cedarburg. The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday at the Church from 5:30 PM until time of Mass. Private family burial at St. Francis Borgia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be forwarded to the family at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Michael Schramka Associate in Cedarburg is assisting the family.