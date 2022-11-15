Donald Edward ‘Don’ Kenner, 81
Donald Edward “Don” Kenner, born on January 26, 1941, in Thorp, passed away on November 10, 2022, in Grafton, at the age of 81 years.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Karen Ann (nee Schamens) Kenner; his son, Jeffrey (Cynthia); and daughter, Pamela “PK” Kenner. He is also survived by his sister Eleanor (Donald) Krysinel, brother, Paul (Debbie) Kenner and sister Marabeth (Phil) deVille; 2 grandsons also survive, Maj: Le-Roi (Casey) Edwards and great-granddaughter, Grace, also Griffey Edwards (Alysha).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys (nee Newman) Kenner and Clarence Edward Kenner; sister Evelyn Ann (LeWray) Pettis, and sister Barbara Jean Maybee.
Don graduated from Rufus King High School in 1958 and served his country in the United States Army from 1959-1962. He joined the Grafton Fire Department in 1975 and was, currently, an honorary member of the department. He was also a member of the American Legion Rose Harms Post #355 in Grafton.
Don enjoyed deer hunting years ago and still enjoyed playing his guitar and singing. He taught guitar at a couple different music studios in the area and played some gigs at some local restaurants.
Don worked at Western Electric and Badger Meter in Milwaukee. When they discontinued their computerized water control systems in various communities, a couple men started their own business, Kamp & Associates, in Cedarburg. After leaving Kamp & Associates, Don started his own Ad Specialty business (Leading Edge Promotions) out of his home.
A visitation for Don will be held on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the Mueller Funeral Home & Crematory, in Grafton, from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Military honors will be performed at 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rose Harms American Legion Post #355, of Grafton, or to the Grafton Fire Department are appreciated.
Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to view the Donald Edward Kenner video tribute or to send online condolences to the Kenner family.