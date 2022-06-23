Donald G. Burhop, 87
Donald was born on April 23, 1935, in the Town of Grafton to Edmund and Frieda (Kreuter) Burhop. He was born in the house where he has resided the past 87 years. He died on June 21, 2022 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee, following minor heart surgery. Donald was an only child. He attended Ulao School, a one-room schoolhouse, through 8th grade, and then graduated in 1953 from Grafton High School. In 1956 he married his classmate, Shirley Gosewehr. Shirley died in 2014. Donald and Shirley had two daughters, Jeanine of Cedarburg, and Debbie (Frank Remington) of Madison. He is further survived by four grandsons, Frank J. (Jennifer), Andy, Patrick and Michael, and a great-granddaughter, Savannah. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Donald owned and operated the family dairy farm for several years. He was active in the Farm Bureau and was a member of the local Guernsey Breeders Association. In the 1960s Donald offered tours of his farm to elementary school children. Later, he worked for the Grafton School District as a maintenance man for 45 years, retiring at the age of 79. In his spare time and after retirement he enjoyed playing his accordion.
Donald played the accordion for 75 years, stopping when the pandemic began. He estimated that he played at over a thousand events over the years, which included weddings, parties, festivals and nursing homes. In the early 1950s Donald also played with the Frankie Yankovic band when they were in the area. Donald was asked to travel with the band, but decided to stay on the farm. Donald started his own band in the late 1950s, called the Valley Spring Polka Boys.
Over the past 87 years Donald has been recognized for his generosity and giving spirit. In 2002, Donald and Shirley were named Grafton’s Outstanding Citizens of the Year. Donald was honored by the Grafton Fire Department in 2021 in acknowledgment of his support of their association, and numerous nursing homes have had the privilege of enjoying his music.
Donald was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church in Lakefield/Grafton, 1193 Lakefield Road. His funeral will be held at the church on Sunday, June 26, with visitation from 2:00 to 3:45 p.m., followed by a service at 4:00 p.m. Private burial will occur at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. John Lutheran Church Memorial Fund or a charity of your choice.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.