Donald J. Herrmann, 84
Donald was born in Milwaukee on August 31, 1938, son of Theodore and Lorraine (nee Bruer) Herrmann. He attended local schools and graduated from Milwaukee Boys Technical High School in 1955.
On July 16, 1960, Don was united in marriage with Lucinne “Lou” Walczak at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Milwaukee. The couple settled in Wauwatosa and began their family. In 1973 the family moved into a home they built in the Town of Cedarburg.
Don was a custom - cabinetmaker and began working at Robie’s Cabinet Shop shortly after high school. He purchased the shop in 1967 and ran it until he retired in 2000. Don loved to draw and create, and that came through in his custom design work. Every item he produced came to him as an idea, and Don followed the process through until he had built it with his own hands. He was multi-talented and could draw a straight line better than most people could draw one with a ruler. Don continued creating throughout his life and even left a few unrealized projects on the drawing board, a tribute to the notion to never stop thinking and dreaming.
In his spare time, Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and time with his family.
Survivors include his wife of almost 63 years, Lou, their children Jody (Christopher) Hetzer of Cedarburg and Kara (Mirko) Zakula of New Berlin, and grandchildren Ashleigh (Steven) Nordin, Mira, Rade, Michael, and Jenni. He is further survived by brother Theodore Herrmann, sisters Sylvia (Ronald) Szelc and Virginia (David) Herrmann, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Don is preceded in death by his son Anthony Herrmann, twin grandsons Trevor and Jonathan, grandson Nicholas, brother Jim Herrmann and sister Bernice (the late Robert) Pauley.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 4PM on Friday, June 2nd, at St. Joseph Parish, 1619 Washington St., Grafton. Father Nick Baumgardener will preside. Mass will be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XDlyEVNWRAQ. The family will receive visitors at the church Friday, June 2nd, from 2PM until Mass begins at 4PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to The Kathy Hospice ( https://www.froedtert.com/palliative-care/horizon-hospice) or Elevate (formerly Elevate Community Resource Center (https://elevateyou.org/donation).
The Eernisse Funeral Home in Cedarburg is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.