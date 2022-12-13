Donald Theys, 85
On Friday, December 9, 2022, Donald Theys, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at the age of 85. Don was born on May 1, 1937 in Milwaukee, WI to Ed and Rose Theys, he graduated from Bay View High School in 1957, and served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1960 where he was stationed in England. Following his military service Don worked at Brills Warehouse and attended MSOE. It was at Brills Warehouse where he met his future wife, Patricia (nee Otterson).
Don & Pat were married 23 years until her passing in May of 1986. They raised four daughters and two sons: Mary (Scott), Joseph (Leslie), Laurie (Tim), Sherri (Michael), Susan (Scott), and Jeff (Nicole). Don was lucky to be blessed with love not once, but twice. In June of 1989 he married Ruth (nee Arndt). They had 33 years of wonderful memories and Ruth was a loving caregiver toward the end of his life.
Don was a devout Christian, attending and serving St. Francis Borgia in Cedarburg for 50 years. Working as a Systems Technician at AT&T for 37 years, he had a strong work ethic and took pride in doing all jobs the right way. His second home was England where he had lifetime friends. He had a passion for gardening, watching classic musicals, and cooking. His great sense of humor, and at times being a practical joker, will be missed. He was also known for being a wonderful storyteller, having an infectious smile, and being kind and compassionate.
Don was proceeded in death by his wife Patricia, his siblings Thomas, Jeanette, Lois, Kenneth, and Dennis, his sisters-in-law Victoria, Pat, Nancy, Gloria, & Kathleen, and brothers-in-law James, Donald, William, Rocco, and Gene. He is survived by his wife Ruth, six children, 18 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, sister Diane (Bob), sisters-in-law Sandy, Camille, Mary (Bob), & Joan (Jerry), and his son-in-law Daniel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 19th 2022 at 11:30 AM at St. Francis Borgia North Catholic Church, 1375 Covered Bridge Road, Cedarburg. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will held at the church on Monday, Dec. 19th from 9:30 to 11:15AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church or charity of your choice are appreciated. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.