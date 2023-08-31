Donna Feldes
February 18, 1936 - August 24, 2023
Donna Rae Feldes, 87, of Fond du Lac, died on August 24, 2023, at the Fond du Lac Lutheran Home. She was born on February 18, 1936, in Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Grace (Morse) Durfee. Donna Rae attended Cedarburg High School. During her working career, Donna Rae was administrative support in banking. Donna Rae was a Packer, Brewer, and Badger fan. She was found at the racetrack for many years supporting her husband, could be found up north at the cottage where boating and fishing were favorite hobbies of hers'. Donna Rae also liked to bowl and shop in her free time. She is survived by four daughters, Deborah Guell, Pamela (Robert) Boesch, Nancy Groth, and Lisa (Joel) Guell; fourteen grandchildren, Tyler Guell, Summer Guell, Micah Boesch, Derek Boesch, Jackie Groth, Jamie (Mike) Wollner, Joshua (Kim) Guell, Kayla (Andy) Stocker, Dylan Guell, Breanna Guell, Chirstopher Bath, Nicholas Bath, Jessica, and Cora; twelve great grandchildren; a great great grandchild; daughter-in-law, Laurel Bath; brother, Robert (Pattie) Durfee; former spouse, Leroy Bath; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Donald Klug, Walter Feldes, and Wayne Mueller; two sons, Donald Jeffrey Bath and Scott Anthony Bath; sister, Mary Louise Gierach; and two sons-in-law, Terrry Guell and Jerry Groth. A Celebration of Life will be held on a later date. Cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimers Association in memory of Donna Rae Feldes. Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.