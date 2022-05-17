Donna J. Lanagan, 75
Donna J. Lanagan of Grafton passed away at the Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon on Sunday May 15, 2022, at the age of 75. Donna was born in Arlington Heights, IL, on August 7, 1946, the daughter of James and Janice (nee Eiler) Dwyer. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School class of 1964.
She is survived by her husband Tom of Grafton; children Erin Carroll of Queen Creek, AZ, Andrew (Kristine) Carroll of Grafton, Shannon (Steve) Block of Grafton, and Brenna (Zac) Furger of Bay View; grandchildren Nicholas (Averie) Elias, Chelsea (Anthony) Rivas, Caden and Beau Carroll, Logan and Hailey Block, and Clara Furger; great-grandchild Lucian Rivas; sisters Sandy (Wayne) Schmidt and Betty Ritchie both of Palm Harbor, FL, along with Tom’s family, other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband William Francis Carroll and her parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday May 19, 2022, at the Eernisse Funeral Home, 1167 Washington Ave. in Cedarburg. The family will greet relatives on Thursday at the funeral home from 4:30-6:00 p.m.
Family, fairways and the flag were important to Donna. She was a wonderful wife, mother, nana, grandma, sister, and friend to many, loved by all who shared her life. When not spending time with family, Donna was likely on the golf course. In addition to golfing with Tom, she played in leagues at Brown Deer, Mee Kwon and Hawthorne Hills golf courses, and was a longtime member at Fire Ridge Golf Club. She was also a patriot who appreciated the values and beliefs that bind us together as Americans.
In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital are appreciated.
