Donna Lee Clara Jackson, 82
Donna Lee Clara Jackson, 82, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12, 2022, while in the expert care of Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
Donna was born on June 10, 1939, in Milwaukee to Edward and Dorothy (nee Roepke) Jacobs. Donna was married to Gerald Jackson on June 6, 1959, at St. Joseph’s Parish in Grafton. They were members of St. Francis Borgia in Cedarburg.
Donna is survived by her children, Steve (LoAnne) Jackson and Nick (Kristin) Jackson. She was a very loving and proud grandmother to four grandchildren: Jonathan (Karissa), Julia (Drake), Soren and Finn. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law Waylon Jackson and James Hoeppner as well as sisters-in-law Marleen Jackson and Jacqueline Jacobs, along with many nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Dorothy Jacobs, and her siblings Edward Jacobs, Karen Topel and Kathleen Hoeppner.
Donna spent her life as a full-time mother and devoted wife. The two things that she is best known for were always having the cookie jar filled with homemade cookies and always having an extra spot at the dinner table if people were around at meal time. She took great pride in having an immaculate house and meals that were made from scratch. Her love language was definitely cooking. She enjoyed watching shows on Food Network and experimenting with new recipes from her television friends Martha, Giada and Ina.
Once Steve and Nick went off to college and started their own families, Donna worked part-time as a cashier, first at Kmart in Grafton and then at Walgreens in Cedarburg. She enjoyed interacting with her customers, particularly if they had their children tagging along. While at Walgreens, she was quite adept at pointing out to customers what a great deal the “cash-register promotion” was. Many customers purchased the “2 Snickers for $2” or whatever the current week’s promotion was, as they were checking out.
We will miss Mom and Gramma, and we have all learned so much from her about how to be a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. We will honor her with the same devotion to each other.
Private services will be held with immediate family. In lieu of flowers we ask that you please consider making a donation in her name to Horizon Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon.
Mueller Funeral Home, Cedarburg, is serving the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.muellerfuneralhome.com.