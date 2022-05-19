Donna Mae Moore, 80
Donna Mae Moore, 80 years young, of Grafton, passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022, in Grafton due to COVID.
Visitation will be on Friday, May 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Eernisse Funeral Home, located at 1167 Washington Ave., Cedarburg. Eulogy will take place at 12:30 p.m. with refreshments to follow. Private burial.
Donna was born in Milwaukee to Grant and Rose Salter on May 20, 1941. She married Joseph Andre’ Moore on December 15, 1956.
Donna was very involved in her community. To name a few of Donna’s dedicated services: vice president of the Manitou Girl Scouts Council, member of Great Pretenders Theater Group, costume director for Grafton High School, health care volunteer at St. Mary’s Free Clinic, Newcomers Club member, Grafton Community Scholarship Fund, and an Ozaukee County foster parent. Donna was Grafton’s first female Citizen of the Year award recipient, as well the Carol Award.
Donna is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Rose Edna (Mattusch) and Grant Alvin Salter; her cherished grandmother Minnie Mattusch; and her precious grandson Evan Kraemer.
Donna is survived by her husband and soul mate Joseph Andre’ Moore; Mindy Kraemer, Justin (Brittany DeGroot); Anita (Dale) Szyszkiewicz, Sarah (Courtney), David (Becky); Becky (Clifford) Giese, Tom (Ashley Dzick), Alex; Joseph Andre’ Jr. (Kimberly) Moore, Nicholas, Hayden; Grant Daniel (Jennifer) Moore; Melissa (John) Flaig, Samuel, William, Andrew; great-grandchildren Aliva and Wyatt Szyszkiewicz; lifelong best friend Katie Minster; godchildren Jill Vorpahl and Benjamin Bergles; fur babies Louey and Blossom.
Donna was a very charitable person. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice.
The family of Donna wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Dr. Muhammed Muhammad, Dr. Sigrest and all the caring staff at Aurora Hospital in Grafton.
