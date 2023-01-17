Doris I. Tiegs, 90
Doris I. Tiegs, of Grafton, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 12, 2023 at the age of 90. Doris was born on August 30, 1932, to her late parents, Mathias Hansen and Martha (nee Klein).
Doris was united in marriage with Raymond Tiegs and they have been together for over 69 years. Together, their marriage was blessed with 6 children, Lynn Tiegs, the late Paul Tiegs, Jill (Bill) Bertram, Al (Amy) Tiegs, John (Kerry) Tiegs, and Gary (Debbie) Tiegs. She graduated Port Washington High School in 1950 which she then owned an antique shop and was a seamstress, but her full-time job was being a mother to her 6 loving children. In Doris’s free time, she loved to sew, bake, spend time with her husband and grandchildren, and make trips to the casino where her sense of humor shined. Doris was also a longtime member of her beloved church, St. Joseph Catholic Church in Grafton.
Doris is survived by her beloved husband; 5 of her children, Lynn, Jill Bertram, Al, John, and Gary, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many friends and family.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; her son Paul; daughter-in-law Krista Weyker Tiegs; and her father-in-law, Raymond, and mother-in-law, Marie.
There will be a funeral service held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, January 20, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 1:00. She will then be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital are appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at Forest Haven for their compassion and care.
