Doris J. Schaff, 70
Doris Jean Schaff of Grafton was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world suddenly on July 9, 2022, with family by her side after a brief illness at Aurora Hospital in Grafton.
She was born to Arthur and Eunice Nennig on November 15, 1951. After graduating from high school, Doris met her husband, Dennis Schaff, at Bar in New Holstein. They were married August 10, 1974. Together, they had 2 children.
Doris has been retired for five years but before that she enjoyed working at Larry’s Market in Brown Deer for over 20 years.
Doris loved spending time in the kitchen making peanut squares for holidays and family functions, drinking red wine, watching Shonda bowl on Wednesdays and Fridays, going to Jim’s Grille to have lunch with friends and spending time with her grandchildren.
Doris is survived by her husband, Dennis Schaff of Grafton; daughter Camilla (Tim) Marking of Antioch, TN and Shonda Schaff of Cedarburg; sister Mary Ann Freund, brother-in-law Donnie Jensen, brother Art (Mary Ellen) Nennig, sisters Barbie (Wayne “Bud”) Wieting, Irene (Kerby) Merz and Cheryl (Peter) Bakke; brother-in-Law Al Schaff, sister-in-law Eileen (Donn) Dennis, sister-in-law Peggy Schaff; grandchildren Destinee and Hunter Marking of Rochester, MN; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Eunice; mother- and father-in-law Peter and Margaret Schaff; sister Arline Jensen, sister and brother-in-law Paula and Duane DuBois; brother-in-law Doug Freund; sister-in-law Gale Schaff; brother-in-law Dale Schaff.
Funeral service will be at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at the Wieting Family Funeral Home (411 W. Main St.) in Chilton. A time of visitation will take place from 1:00 p.m. until 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, 2022. Those wishing to watch a livestream or archived recording of the service, a memorial video, or see photos of flowers and gifts given to the family may do so by visiting wietingfuneralhome.com and following the links.