Doris P. Schlegel, 93
Doris P. Schlegel was called home to the Lord on December 15, 2022. She was born in Grafton on June 12, 1929, to Ferdinand and Dorothea Nierode and married to Wilburt Schlegel on September 17, 1955. Doris, a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, lived and worked in Grafton for 85 years. Then, she moved to Lasata Heights in Cedarburg where she enjoyed making new friends and playing cards 6 days a week. But what she looked forward to the most was seeing her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Jim (Sue) and David (Pam) Schlegel; granddaughters Dana (Michael) Cantu and Angela (Mike) Roethel; and great-grandchildren, Anthony Roethel and Nasia Cantu. Her extended family includes grandchildren Ryan (Sarah) Armstrong, Jerome Armstrong, Melissa (Craig) Jankuski, and Nathan Armstrong and great-grandchild Claire Armstrong. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburt Schlegel; son Timothy Schlegel; sister Lillian (Phil) Stutzman; and brothers Harold (Velma), Fredrick (Pat), and Earl (Ruth) Nierode.
Per Doris’ wishes, a private graveside service will be held at St. Paul’s Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the charity of your choice. Please see www.muellerfuneralhome.com.
”We can shed tears because she is gone, or we can smile because she lived. We can close our eyes and pray she will come back, or we can open our eyes and see all that she has left for us. Our hearts can be empty because we can’t see her, or we can be full of the love we shared, we can turn our back on tomorrow and live yesterday. We can remember only that she is gone, or we can cherish her memory and life. We can cry and close our mind and feel empty, or we can do what she would want ... Smile. Open our hearts. Love and go on.”
