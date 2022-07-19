Dorothy A. (nee Saar) Norene Strenk, 92
Dorothy passed away peacefully on July 1, 2022 at her home in Grafton, WI. Dorothy was born March 7, 1930 in Chicago IL, to Peter and Lillian Saar. She married R. E. 'Gene' Norene, Jr. on November 24, 1951. In 1957 the couple moved to Cedarburg, WI. They were married for 42 years having 5 children, Nancy, Terilee, Raymond, Eric and Dorothy Jean.
After the passing of Gene in 1993, Dorothy met and married Edward M. Strenk in 1995 and moved to Venice, Florida. After the passing of Ed in 2004, Dorothy continued to reside in Venice, FL. She was a member of the Plantation Country Club and enjoyed golfing and socializing with her many friends. In 2018 Dorothy moved back to Wisconsin to be close to her family.
Dorothy was always the life of the party, a proud and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her daughters Nancy (Alan) Olson, Teri (Doug) Edmunds, and Dorothy Jean (Dan) Allan; her sons Ray (Cathy) Norene and Eric Norene; her brother-in law Ronald (Paula) Norene, sister in-law Karen Saar; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by two husbands, her parents, Peter and Lillian Saar, and her brother, Bob Saar.
A celebration of life will be held on July 30th from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for immediate family and close friends.