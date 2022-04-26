Dorothy “Dot” J. Schroeder (nee Lauterbach), 82
Dot was born to eternal life on January 20, 2022 at age 82. Dorothy was born on February 4, 1939, in Milwaukee. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Schroeder (71) of 48 years; parents, Oscar and Elizabeth Lauterbach; and sisters Eugenie Kroll (Lauterbach) and Christine Klemp (Lauterbach). Her eldest daughter Christine E. Schoessow (Schroeder) passed away almost 2 years earlier in 2020. She is survived by daughter Amy (Ross) Lederer. She was loving grandmother of Jamie Runkel, Amanda Croatt, Jeff Doll (J.J.) and David Doll.
Dorothy grew up in the city of Cedarburg, and is survived by her many friends of Cedarburg. Her father, Oscar, had his own auto mechanic repair shop downtown Cedarburg and lived in the house next to the shop (next to Tomaso’s). She battled polio at the age of 14 and met her future husband, Donald around that time. The two would eventually marry in 1959 shortly after high school when Donald joined the military. Dorothy and Donald had to move to Georgia where Donald was stationed. While being stationed in Georgia, they welcomed their first child Christine (Chrissy) in 1960. They were in Georgia about 4 years. A short time after Donald and Dorthy came back to Wisconsin, they welcomed their second child Amy in 1962. In 1964 the family moved to Grafton on 8th Ave., eventually settling into their dream home on Falls Road, in Grafton in 1977. Dorothy had a few jobs in her lifetime, her longest job being Cedarburg Cleaners and also working at Tecumseh in Grafton.
Over the years, Dorothy and Donald had family and friends over in their swimming pool with lots of laughs, good company and just enjoying life. Later on in life Donald had passed away from a major heart attack. Dorothy couldn’t take care of a house by herself and moved in with her daughter Amy (Ross). Shortly after moving in with her daughter, she purchased a condo in the Clearwater/ St. Petersburg area of Florida. Dorothy spent her time between living with her daughter Amy and her condo in Florida. Dorothy met a lot of great new friends in Florida, some of them being from different parts of the world. Dorothy and her friends had fun times together sharing stories, cocktails and many laughs. Dorothy also met a very special friend, John. They eventually started to date and they took care of each other. John cared for loved her very much and enjoyed the time they had together. Dorothy’s health was declining for a couple years, and she passed away January 20, 2022. Dorothy will be missed,and family and beloved friends will always have her on their mind. Dorothy “Dot”, Donald, and their daughter will all be laid to rest at Zur Ruhe Cemetery in Cedarburg. Burial will take place at a future date.
