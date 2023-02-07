Dorothy Keuper, 90
Dorothy Keuper (nee Benke) Of Grafton, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the age of 90 years. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of the late Thomas H. Keuper; loving mother of Beth (Mark) Acterberg; proud grandmother of Emily (Tom) Kiehnau, Lindsay (Jeremy) Ehlers and great-grandchildren Benjamin, Matthew and Nathan.
Friends may greet the family on Saturday, February 11 from 11 a.m. to the time of funeral services at 1 p.m. at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 5327 W. Washington Blvd. in Milwaukee. Private interment. Memorials to Mount Olive Lutheran Church or First Immanuel Lutheran Church Cedarburg Guardian Angels deeply appreciated in lieu of flowers.
Dorothy was a longtime active member of Mount Olive Lutheran Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Martin Club.
A special thank-you to the staff at Lawlis Family Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Dorothy.
Schmidt & Bartelt in Mequon is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com or call 262-241-8085.