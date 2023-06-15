Doug Moegenburg, 61
Douglas D. Moegenburg, of Grafton, passed away unexpectedly, at his home, on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the age of 61 years.
Doug was born on November 10, 1961, in Port Washington, the son of Janice (nee) Musbach and the late Donald Moegenburg. He attended St. Paul Lutheran School and went on to graduate from Grafton High School. Doug worked for Cedarburg Lumber for a couple of years and went on to work in the family business alongside his dad and brother. Together they ran Moegenburg Builders for the next 40 plus years.
Doug was a simple man who loved to fish, hunt, garden, and butcher deer. He also enjoyed canning as well as trap shooting. Doug enjoyed spending time outdoors, but he was truly happy whenever he had a hammer or screwdriver in his hands. He will be missed by the many people he touched throughout his life.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Doreen Moegenburg, daughter, Katie Moegenburg, granddaughter, Giovanna Sperranza, mother, Janice Moegenburg, in-laws Judy (Jerry) Demerath, siblings, Bonnie (Kevin) Zirtzlaff and David (Toni) Moegenburg, sisters-in-law, Deanene (Harold) Nieman and Sherri (Brian) Braam, and brothers-in-law, Darren Peterson, Dennis Peterson, and Michael Peterson. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Doug was preceded in death by his step-son, Jerrad Mueller, father, Donald Moegenburg, and sister-in-law, Barb Peterson.
A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, 6:00 PM at St. Paul Lutheran Church (701 Washington St.), Grafton. Inurnment will take place at St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, in Grafton. The family will receive friends and relatives, on Tuesday, at the church, from 3:00 PM until 5:45 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials of your choice are appreciated. Please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com to sign the guestbook ahead of time, or to send online condolences to the Moegenburg Family.