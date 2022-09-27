Douglas C. Sorenson, 90
Douglas C. Sorenson, age 90, of Cedarburg went to his eternal home on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Douglas was born in Sturgeon Bay on June 4, 1932, son of Henrietta Werkheiser and Vernon Sorenson. He married Janis Rae Worden of Plover on August 13, 1955, and just celebrated their 67th wedding anniversary.
Doug is survived by his wife, Janis; his children Tamara (Matthew) Oda of Cedarburg, Vicki (Todd) Styka of Manitowoc, and Derrick Sorenson (Julie Rutkowski) of Oconomowoc; grandchildren Krystin (Matt) Bergstresser, Nicole (Kevin) Pitino, Tara Oda, David Oda,Grace Oda, Jeffery (Anne) Styka, Jared Styka, Jenessa (Zak) Gast, and Anne Sorenson; three great-grandsons: Jack, Colter, and Arthur, and a fourth great grandchild due in March; nieces Sharon Bebo-Rodziczak, Barbara Sorenson Borchardt and Gail Donnelly; and nephew Billy (Gail) Bebo; and many extended family members, as well as his favorite cat, Rupert.
Doug was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Diana (Ed) Whealon of Shawano, who succumbed to liver cancer in 2017; his twin granddaughter, Joy Leigh in 1988; and his three siblings, Ruby (Gene) Bebo, Bob (Lorraine) Sorenson, and Elenor (Art) Merrill; and niece Jeannie Merrill[ and his beloved Weimaraner dogs, Gunnar and Georgie.
In 1951, Doug graduated from Lincoln High School in Milwaukee. He and his classmate, Benny DeStefanis, became lifelong friends and would meet regularly for “Breakfast with Benny.” Doug was an electrician, employed by Staff Electric Company, and after 35 years, retired in 1991.
Doug served in the Signal Corps in the Korean War from 1952-1954. As a proud U.S. Army veteran, he was a longtime member of the Cedarburg American Legion-Peter Wollner Post 288. The legion became the family’s monthly night out for fish frys. A highlight for Doug was to participate (with Derrick and Benny) in the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. Upon their return, the veterans received a heartfelt reception with family, immediate and extended, as well as patriotic citizens. It was a memorable experience that Doug fondly regarded.
Experiencing two hot-air balloon flights was also a highlight in Doug’s life. Doug loved to dance and he and Jan were lively swing dancers. Throughout the neighborhood, Doug was known for playing his big band 8-tracks. With music playing and the grill going, the backyard patio became a favorite place for family gatherings where Doug would dance and enjoy a good cigar.
Doug was a sports enthusiast who played softball, volleyball, bowling and golf.
His love for the game of golf began as a founding member of his high school golf team. When vacationing, he often ventured to the East Coast to play at premier golf courses. Doug was a longtime member at Hartford Country Club and in his retirement years, he won two championships and had four “Hole In Ones.” At age 87, he played his last round of golf, converting his putter into his cane.
A celebration of life with military honors is planned for Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the American Legion, W57 N481 Hilbert Ave., Cedarburg, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.
2:00-3:30 p.m. - visitation
3:30-3:45 p.m. - service
3:45-4:00 p.m. - Military honors: present the American flag, walk-by salute, gun salute, taps
4:00-5:00 p.m. - Visitation and refreshments.
A veterans burial for Douglas will be held at Veterans Cemetery in King on Monday, October 17, at 1:00 p.m.
Excellent care and support were given to Doug and the family by the health care team at Horizon Home Care & Hospice and at the Lawlis Center at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital Ozaukee.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to go to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight at P.O. Box 867, Menomonee Falls, WI 53052 or at starsandstripeshonorflight.org/donate/.
The Eernisse Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements; online condolences may be left at www.eernissefuneralhome.com.