Douglas R. Anderle, 'Doug,' 82
Douglas Anderle, of Adell, formerly of Cedarburg, passed away in the morning hours of Friday, September 1, 2023, at Sharon S. Richardson Hospice in Sheboygan Falls. He was 82 years old.
Doug was born in Milwaukee on April 8, 1941, son of Miles and Silvia (nee Zoemisch) Anderle. He grew up in Cedarburg and graduated from Cedarburg High School with the class of 1959. After high school, Doug honorably served his country in the United States Army.
On October 18, 1960, he married Mary Krueger.
Doug worked as a general contractor for many years. He enjoyed fishing and wood carving.
He is survived by his wife Mary, his two daughters Robin (Pat) McCaughn and Stacy (David) Kraus. He was a proud “Papa” to his four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Bruce Anderle.
In accordance with Doug’s wishes, private family services will be held.
The Anderle family wishes to thank the incredibly caring staff of the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic in Sheboygan and Sharon S. Richardson Hospice.
The Eernisse Funeral Home, Port Washington, is honored to serve the Anderle family.