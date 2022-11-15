Douglas R. Lane, 74
Douglas R. Lane, born in Milwaukee on March 26, 1948, died at his Tucson home October 15, 2022.
Doug attended Duke University and graduated from St. Andrew’s Presbyterian College, in Laurinburg, N.C. He attended Milwaukee Country Day School and is an alumnus of Westminster School, in Simsbury, CT. A commercial and industrial real estate broker for the James T. Barry Company, he went on to lead and expand the family real estate development business. In 1997, he took the role of president and CEO of Schwaab, Inc., a Pre-Inked stamp business founded by his great-grandfather Andrew Schwaab in 1881. Doug took great pride in running the family business. His leadership and vision drove the company to new heights, transforming Schwaab into a market leader.
Doug was fun-loving and loyal, devoted to his entire family, and highly determined when he set his mind to something. A pilot of small planes, Harley-Davidson rider, and lover of convertible sports cars, he was always ready for adventure. He shared years of tennis and paddle tennis matches, duck hunts, and firework displays with Wisconsin friends.
After his retirement, Doug lived in Tucson, where he enjoyed the changing vistas of the Sonoran desert and entertained visits from hummingbirds, bobcats, and owls. He devoted his final years to his golf game and became a fixture at the Tucson Country Club.
Preceded in death by his parents, Melita R. and John A.S. Lane, and his brother John A.S. (Nancy) Lane, Jr., Doug is survived by his daughter Ginny Lane (Robert) Rush and Andrew (Jessica) Lane, his grandchildren Will, Charlie and Ellie Lane and Link Rush. He is further survived by his sisters Liz (Roger) Peirce and Sarah (Alex) Starrett and dear nieces, nephews and friends. A private burial is planned.