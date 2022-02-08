Dr. Lloyd Elmer Allan, OD ‘Doc,’ 97
Born May 11, 1924, in Manitowoc to Dr. Newlin W. Allan, OD, and Ida Mae Pickering Allan, Lloyd was a direct male descendant of Scottish born Revolutionary War patriot Colonel John Allan of Maine. Lloyd had two younger sisters, Joan and Jean. He was raised in Manitowoc. As a Boy Scout he earned an Order of the Arrow. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1942.
Lloyd enlisted in the Army Air Corps on July 6, 1942. After basic training, he was sent to his base in Kimbolton, England. On the way there his plane was one of four B-17s that “buzzed” Yankee Stadium on October 5, 1943, during the first game of the ‘43 World Series.
Lloyd served in the Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945 as a ball turret gunner with the Eighth Air Force 379th Bomb Group. His plane was a B-17 named Patches K. His group was scheduled to fly 33 missions but flew only 13. His “last and worst” mission was the second raid on Schweinfurt, Germany, also known as “Black Thursday” on October 14, 1943. Patches K was damaged and crash-landed upon return to Kimbolton. Lloyd’s eardrums were ruptured, causing hearing impairment for the rest of his days. He earned the Air Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Euro-African-Middle Eastern Campaign Medal for his service.
After the war, Lloyd followed in his father’s footsteps and became a Doctor of Optometry. He attended the Illinois College of Optometry in Chicago. He opened his practice in Kewaunee, above the Pelnar Bowling Alleys at 405 Milwaukee Street. He later moved to his office above the Union State Bank. In 1969, he built a new office building at 1217 Ellis Street.
Lloyd married Carol Fay Freberg in Ironwood, Michigan, on July 18, 1953. Together they raised their three children and ran the optometric office. Both were very involved with the Community Congregational Church while their family was young. The family enjoyed many ski trips, Pickering family reunions and family vacations over the years. Lloyd also was a huge Green Bay Packers fan. He attended the famous “Ice Bowl” game in 1967 and was a proud season ticket owner.
Lloyd served his community by joining the Kewaunee Rotary Club. As a member he was chairman of a committee to bring a hospital to Kewaunee. The Rotary Club values of fellowship, empathy, accountability, and trust would continue to guide him throughout his life.
Lloyd was a member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 29 in Kewaunee. He and Carol were also very involved in the Kewaunee High School AFS and Ski Clubs. Although he had no musical talent, he was a member of the famous “Kewaunee Chambermaids” marching band and helped carry their banner proudly for their performances at the Trout Festival parade and many other parades throughout Wisconsin. Doc was a “charter member” of the Larry and Mona’s Restaurant Men’s Morning Coffee Group, where news of the day was shared and many of the world’s problems were discussed.
After retirement, Lloyd and Carol enjoyed traveling to Hawaii, Europe and India. Summers were spent in Kewaunee and winters in Leesburg, Florida, where they made many new friends who were also Wisconsin “snowbirds.”
Doc and Carol finally settled in his hometown of Manitowoc, moving to Felician Village where they made even more new friends. Lloyd kept busy by maintaining a flower garden on Maritime Drive in Two Rivers.
Lloyd lost his wife, Carol, to complications of Alzheimer’s disease on May 26, 2017. Others that preceded him in death were his sisters: Jean Allan Logan and Joan Allan Stecker; one sister-in-law: Joyce Freberg Bush; three brothers-in-law: Allan T. Logan, Joseph Stecker and Richard Bush; three nephews: William, Stephen and Jon Logan; his granddaughter, Lindsay Neuhauser and many more relatives and friends.
Lloyd is survived by his sons: Thomas Roger Allan, Rockledge, FL; Kurt John Allan (life partner Sharon Taylor) Berlin; his daughter Susan Allan Laing (Peter), Grafton; his former son-in-law: Jeffrey Neuhauser, Shorewood; his grandchildren: Kelsey Neuhauser (life partner Mitchell Lovejoy) Lakeville, MN and Jackson Allan Neuhauser, Cedarburg; his great-grandchildren: Mila Lindsay Lovejoy and Conor Lee Lovejoy, Drs. Ravi and Gita Mehta and family, La Jolla, CA and Birinder and Kiran Singh and family, Chandigarh, India.
Lloyd is also survived by two nieces, four nephews, extended relatives and countless friends.
There will be no funeral. Lloyd will be interred at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. A memorial gathering is planned for Spring 2022 in Kewaunee. Memorial donations may be made to the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer) at maccfund.org or the charity of your choice.
The Pfeffer Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com.