Earl “Tom” R. Mann
Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 3:00pm at David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church, 2740 David’s Star Drive in Jackson for Earl “Tom” R. Mann who died on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at the age of 79 years. Memorial gathering will be held at church on Sunday from 1:00pm to 2:45pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials to David’s Star Ev. Lutheran Church or charity of your choice appreciated. For online condolences please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com
Earl “Tom” was born in the family farmhouse in Erin, Wisconsin the son of the late Clarence and Lorraine (nee Mittlestadt) Mann. Tom was a proud veteran of the US Army.
Tom and Claudette were married on July 16, 1983 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Grafton. He loved gardening, riding the tractor and country western movies and music, especially Johnny Cash.
Tom is survived by his wife, Claudette, 6 children; Regina (Michael) Bublitz, Denise (Brad) Hielsberg, Tara (Dean) Natzke, William (Beth) Rusher, Mary (Nick) Wisth and Tyler Mann. He is survived by 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of Betty Mann, Bonnie Mann, Glenn (Judy) Mann, Carol (the late Gene C.) Reis, Don (Sharon) Mann, Tim (Carol) Mann, Lorraine (Bill) Malone, Judy (the late Greg) Lieven, Jeff Mann and Debbie (Brian) Erdmann. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Tom is preceded in death by his parents, siblings, the late Wayne (the late Arlene) Mann, Jerry Mann and his sister Mary Mann.